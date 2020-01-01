Roundup: J.J. Watt back in pads at Texans practice

Houston Texans defensive end(shoulder) was in full pads for the first time since returning from IR. He intimated he will be on a pitch count for Saturday's AFC Wild Card game against the Bills . "I could play them all if I had to, but we have a plan in place," he told reporters.

Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle), wide receivers Will Fuller (groin) and Kenny Stills (knee), cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) and Bradley Roby, and safety Jahleel Addae (Achilles) were all limited.

Other news we're monitoring around the league:

» As the Philadephia Eagles begin preparation for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Seahawks, one of their top offensive weapons will be limited.

Tight end Zach Ertz has not been medically cleared for contact, coach Doug Pederson said. The Pro Bowler already missed Philadelphia's Week 17 win against the Giants because of a cracked rib and lacerated kidney. Ertz had previously been the one constant on a team that's been decimated by injuries this season. His 88 receptions and 916 yards far outpace any of his teammates.

With Alshon Jeffery on injured reserve and Nelson Agholor hobbled, Ertz's value to Carson Wentz and the Eagles as a whole is that much more pronounced. Pederson did say Ertz would participate in the walkthrough portion of Wednesday's workout. His status will be something to monitor throughout the week.

The Eagles already know they'll be without one of their top offensive lineman in Brandon Brooks. The star guard was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after suffering a dislocated shoulder in the team's playoff-clinching win this past weekend.

» Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and reiterated he's feeling healthy heading into Sunday's Wild Card game against the Saints. "I feel refreshed," he told reporters. "I'm going to be ready to go. I'm going to be at full strength. Looking forward to a good football game." Cook sat out the final two games of the regular season with a shoulder injury.

Running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) was also full-go after being sidelined in Week 17. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (quad) remained out.

The team announced center Brett Jones (knee) has been designated to return from IR and will return to practice Wednesday.

» Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs, who missed Week 17 with an ankle injury, is practicing Wednesday. Left tackle Duane Brown (knee) is not expected to do any on-field work yet. Coach Pete Carroll added that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney's core-muscle injury didn't worsen in the last game but he might need surgery on it after the season.

Carroll added that running back Chris Carson will not need surgery to repair his fractured hip and the hope is he will return by training camp. After competing in his first NFL game in 14 months, running back Marshawn Lynch is full-go in Wednesday's practice and is expected to be for the remainder of the week.

Brown, Clowney and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (knee) did not practice Wednesday. Diggs was a full participant.

» Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle) was limited after being held out Tuesday. Defensive end Shaq Lawson (hamstring) and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) were also limited.

» New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was limited in Wednesday's practice.