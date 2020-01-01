Eagles TE Zach Ertz not medically cleared for contact

As the Eagles begin preparation for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Seahawks, one of their top offensive weapons will be limited.

Tight end Zach Ertz has not been medically cleared for contact, coach Doug Pederson said. The Pro Bowler already missed Philadelphia's Week 17 win against the Giants because of a cracked rib and lacerated kidney. Ertz had previously been the one constant on a team that's been decimated by injuries this season. His 88 receptions and 916 yards far outpace his teammates.

With Alshon Jeffery on injured reserve and Nelson Agholor hobbled, Ertz's value to Carson Wentz and the Eagles as a whole is that much more pronounced. Pederson did say Ertz would participate in the walkthrough portion of Wednesday's workout. His status will be something to monitor throughout the week.