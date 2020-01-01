O'Brien on Bills QB Allen: He's a dangerous player

At every practice, Texans coach Bill O'Brien witnesses a talented first-round quarterback with a great arm and fleet feet.

On Saturday, he'll be going up against one as the Texans host the Bills and second-season quarterback Josh Allen.

While many still see a work in progress in the one-man adventure that is Allen, O'Brien sees him as dangerous weapon for Buffalo that his Houston defense will have its hands full trying to contain.

"I mean, this guy's thrown for 3,000 yards and he's got 500 yards rushing. This guy is a dangerous player," O'Brien told reporters on Tuesday via team transcript. "He does a lot of things well."

Allen has accounted for 29 total touchdowns (20 passing, nine rushing) with 3,089 yards passing and 510 yards rushing.

As the Bills' strength is rightfully regarded as their defense, Allen's versatile game has been allowed to mature and develop as an asset, as well.

For O'Brien, it's the quarterback's unpredictably and intangibles that might well be the most difficult things to game plan for.

"He's a great competitor, never thinks the play's over," Allen said. "There's the play that's called in the huddle and then the play that may be run once the ball's snapped because of his ability. He can escape, he can run, they have designed runs for him, and then obviously he scrambles, so he has the ability to scramble. It's a big challenge for us."

It's a challenge made all the bigger due to Allen's maturation. Allen's thrown just two interceptions over his 11 games.

As the Texans prepare to host an AFC Wild Card Weekend showdown, O'Brien is well aware that it's not just the Bills defense his team must prepare for, but the burgeoning dual threat under center, as well.