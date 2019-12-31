Les Snead: Todd Gurley wasn't same back in 2019

The Rams became the latest team to suffer the Super Bowl loser hangover in 2019, failing to make the playoffs.

Questions are swirling around the team that is top-heavy in salary and doesn't seem to have a ton of room to maneuver in order to improve its roster. One of those players, running back Todd Gurley, appears to be the investment with the lowest potential for return after posting a career-low 857 yards and his first sub-4.0 yards-per-carry season since 2016.

"This year, he wasn't (the same running back)," Rams general manager Les Snead said Tuesday, via ESPN.

Gurley's health is in question after carrying the ball 1,265 times in his first five seasons and displaying apparent knee issues over the last season and a half. Snead refused to blame Gurley's low output on such an issue and said it was more a product of the team's general shift away from the run.

"We didn't run the ball this year as well as we have," Snead said. "We definitely want to get back to being more efficient running the football."

When the Rams committed to the run, they largely found success, but did it too late in 2019 to save their season. With roughly $108 million committed to Gurley, Jared Goff, Aaron Donald and Brandin Cooks on long-term contracts and a 2020 salary cap projected to be around $200 million, that leaves the Rams with just $92 million to allocate to 48 other players. Per Over The Cap, the Rams have just $25 million entering the offseason.

That doesn't leave much space for additions or upgrades. These Rams are largely going to be who they were in 2019. Snead doesn't regret paying the aforementioned five that eventually put them in this position.

"Those are human beings that gave a lot to this organization and deserve to be compensated," Snead said.

If there's a silver lining, there won't be much of an acclimation period this offseason.