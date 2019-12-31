Lions part ways with John Bonamego, six assistants

Matt Patricia is sticking around in Detroit for another season, but a significant portion of his staff is not.

Patricia announced Tuesday the Lions have parted ways with six assistant coaches: special teams coordinator John Bonamego, linebackers coach Al Golden, assistant strength and performance coach Rodney Hill, football performance coordinator Harold Nash, defensive backs coach Brian Stewart and tight ends Chris White.

"These decisions are never easy and I'm thankful for the effort these men gave our team," Patricia said in a statement. "I will continue to evaluate our entire operation in the coming days and weeks and will always make decisions in the best interest of the team. I wish these coaches the best in their future endeavors."

The biggest name departing is Bonamego, who spent two seasons in the same role in Detroit from 2013-2014 and returned in 2019. His unit struggled with penalties for most of the 2019 season, and as a result Bonamego's second stint in Detroit didn't last more than a season.