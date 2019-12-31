No resolution on Jason Garrett's status with Cowboys

The waiting game in Dallas continues.

Two days after the season ended, there is still no resolution on Jason Garrett's status with the Cowboys.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Tuesday that there will likely be no news today on Garrett, and the remaining coaches and staffers in the building are heading home.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that the Cowboys' meeting on Tuesday with Garrett lasted less than an hour and everyone left with no resolution.

Since the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs in Week 17 with an 8-8 record, the belief has been that Garret would be out as the Dallas coach. With each passing day, the situation becomes murkier.

Garrett's contract expires on Jan. 14.