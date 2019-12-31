Roundup: Eagles' Sanders has low-ankle sprain

The Philadelphia Eagles finally received some positive injury news.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that running back Miles Sanders suffered a low-grade low ankle sprain in the season-finale win over the New York Giants, per a source informed of the situation.

The issue moving towards Sunday's playoff tilt versus the Seattle Seahawks will be inflammation.

Coach Doug Pederson noted that the rookie RB is "going to be OK," which is a good sign for his availability for Sunday.

Sanders has come on strong down the stretch as the Eagles offensive motor, owning the ability to gash defenses on the ground with big plays, and do damage as a pass-catcher through the air. Sanders led all rookies in scrimmage yards in 2019 with 1,327.

Getting the running back on the field would be a huge boon for Philly in their home playoff game given all the other injuries that have left the offense in tatters. Depending on how Sanders looks, Boston Scott, the NFC's reigning Offense Player of the Week, should see plenty of snaps against the Seahawks.

Here is other news we're monitoring Tuesday:

» Buffalo Bills corner Levi Wallace did not practice Tuesday. The second-year starter suffered a sprained ankle in Week 17. Pelissero previously reported Wallace was day-to-day. The 16-game starter would be a big loss for a stout Bills defense if he can't go Saturday against the Texans.

Bills receiver Andre Wallace (foot), defensive end Shaq Lawson (hamstring) and tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) were limited at practice. Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander did not practice as he had a veteran rest day.

» Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice Wednesday with the flu. Coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday he believed Jackson would be well enough to practice on Wednesday.

» Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is day to day with a groin injury and was limited in practice Wednesday, per coach Bill O'Brien. NFL Network's James Palmer reported that J.J. Watt is expected to be active and play in some capacity Saturday vs. the Bills. Safety Jahleel Addae (Achilles), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), linebacker Jacob Martin (knee), cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring), wide receiver Kenny Stills (knee) and tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) were also limited in practice.

» The New York Jets have signed kicker Brett Maher to a reserve/future deal. Maher was with the Cowboys for 13 games this season and made 66.7 percent of his field goals.