Steve Harvey returns to host NFL Honors

Emmy Award-winning entertainer Steve Harvey will return for his second consecutive year as host of NFL HONORS on Saturday, February 1 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. The two-hour prime-time awards special will air nationally at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX and will recognize the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2019 season.

Tonight, Harvey will host FOX's New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square, along with co-hosts FOX's New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square, along with co-hosts Emmy Award-winning journalist and TV personality Maria Menounos, and three-time Super Bowl Champion and FOX Sports NFL Analyst Rob Gronkowski.

NFL Honors, which debuted in Indianapolis in 2012, is an annual event hosted from the Super Bowl city the evening before the AFC and NFC champions meet. Past award-winning celebrities to host the NFL's awards show include Alec Baldwin, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Meyers, Conan O'Brien and Rob Riggle.

Music for the show will once again be performed by vocalist-instrumentalist Spencer Ludwig.

The show includes the announcement of The Associated Press' annual accolades, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Preceding FOX's telecast, NFL Network will air "Super Bowl Saturday Night" at 7 p.m. ET covering all the sights and sounds from the Red Carpet at NFL Honors.

The full list of awards that will be presented is:

» AP Most Valuable Player presented by Pizza Hut

» Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide

» AP Coach of the Year

» AP Comeback Player of the Year presented by Castrol EDGE

» AP Offensive Player of the Year

» AP Defensive Player of the Year

» AP Offensive Rookie of the Year presented by Oakley

» AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

» Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year

» FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

» Salute To Service Award presented by USAA

» Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year

» Deacon Jones Award

» Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

» Don Shula High School Coach of the Year

» AP Assistant Coach of the Year

» Game Changer Award

» Anything But Ordinary Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface

» Bud Light Celly of the Year

» Daily Fantasy Player of the Year presented by DraftKings

NFL Honors is an NFL Network production in association with Rock Garden Media. For more information about NFL Honors, fans may visit http://www.nfl.com/honors and follow the #NFLHonors conversation on Twitter.