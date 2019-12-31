Gardner Minshew: I was 'better' than other rookie QBs

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew isn't shy. Monday's swagger lesson was that his performance was at least on par with other rookie quarterbacks in 2019.

"Better," he corrected. "Better."

OK, fine, Gardner, better -- at least in some categories.

Minshew generated the highest passer rating (91.2) among all nine rookie quarterbacks who started at least one game this season. His 21 TD passes rank second in his class (behind only Daniel Jones' 24). His 3,271 passing yards ranked second behind only Kyler Murray (3,722). And the Jags QB threw just six INTs, fewest among any rookie that started at least six games -- and half as many as Jones and Murray.

Most stats can be twisted to prove whatever point you'd like, but Minshew would like to flaunt his team's win-loss record in games he started to underscore his case.

"I think the biggest thing for me is that I helped my team win, and I did that better than any [first-round] rookie quarterback, so that gets me fired up," he said, via The Florida-Times Union.

All six of the Jags' wins came with Minshew at the helm. The Jags finished 6-6 with Minshew as the starter, and 0-4 in Nick Foles starts. Tracking QB Winz is for the birds, but the sixth-round pick will use anything he can to keep The Chip of Motivation squarely on his shoulder.

"You can't help but compare yourself to those guys, especially when they get taken before you," Minshew said of the first-round QBs in his class. "I remember guys being offered to schools, and I didn't get those opportunities so you kind of take that with a grain of salt."

To consider Minshew's rookie season anything other than a resounding success would be faulty, even if you disagree that he's been better than other first-year QBs. Minshew brought excitement to a franchise in desperate need of confidence. His magic acts with the pigskin where highlight-worthy each week. Behind a sieve offensive line, the rookie performed breathtaking exploits to avoid getting crushed seemingly every drop back. Without him, Jacksonville is probably a three-win squad.

Unearthing Minshew in the sixth round was a spectacular find for the Jags. He combined with Jones and Murray to become the second rookie trio in NFL history to each throw for 20-plus TD passes. The first was Robert Griffin III, Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson in 2012.

In the long run, Murray might own a better arm and more explosive legs, Jones might be a better pocket passer, Dwayne Haskins might have a bigger cannon, but Minshew has his own brand of magic that could rival the first-rounders for years to come.

"I know what I am," he said. "I know I'm going to be a great quarterback in this league. I know we're going to build something great [next] year."

Certainly no other rookie rivals Minshew in the Swagger Stat.

The question heading into 2020 is whether Minshew will begin next season as the starter or whether the Jags will give Foles and his massive contract another chance.

For his part, the rookie is ready for a battle.

"I know I am going to go home. I am going to work really hard," he said. "I know Nick is going to go home and work really hard. We are both going to show up and do the best we can for this team."