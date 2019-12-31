Vikings RB Dalvin Cook 'ready to go' vs. Saints

Dalvin Cook, as expected, is good to go for the Minnesota Vikings' Wild Card playoff game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

"Two weeks of rest and got treatment ... I've been putting the time in, and I feel good," Cook said Monday, via the team's official website.

The Vikes sat Cook the final two games of the regular season while the star back nursed a shoulder injury. Given his bruising style between the tackles, Cook noted the rest could be good for his outlook Sunday.

"It's a long season. You go through a lot, your body takes a lot," he added. "I got some rest, and I'm ready to go."

The Vikings offense looked lost sans Cook in a Week 16 blowout home loss to the Packers in which it generated just 57 rushing yards and 139 total yards of offense.

Cook is the engine that guides the Vikings' offense, a bedeviling runner that can as easily break a defender's ankles as run him over, and is a dual-threat force in the screen-game. Heading into New Orleans, the Vikings need a heavy dose of Cook to beat a 13-3 Saints team that has revenge on its mind.

Cook was out with an injury as Minnesota pulled off the Minneapolis Miracle in 2017.

"It was a tough scenario, tough situation. A rookie in the league, I wanted to play," Cook said. "It was tough watching. [But] now I'm here, and now it's time to win some games."

Facing a top-five rush defense Sunday, Cook will need to return to his early-season form for the Vikings to have a shot at pulling off the playoff road upset.