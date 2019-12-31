Derrick Henry, Boston Scott among Players of the Week

Below are the Player of the Week honorees for Week 17 of the 2019 season:

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his game-breaking role in Tennessee's 35-14 win over the Houston Texans. Henry carried the ball a season-high 32 times for 211 rushing yards and three scores, propelling Tennessee to its second playoff berth in two seasons and since 2009. In doing so, Henry won the rushing title and finished the season with a league-high 1,540 rushing yards, 303 carries and 16 touchdowns. This is Henry's second Offensive Player of the Year award of his career (Week 14, 2018).

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his breakout game in Philly's 34-17 win over the New York Giants. With the NFC East title on the line, Scott picked up a career-high 138 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. During the Eagles' four-game winning streak to close the season, Scott averaged 87.5 yards from scrimmage per games and score four times. This is the second-year player's first NFL honor.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his play in Cincy's 33-23 win over the Cleveland Browns. Dunlap recorded 2.5 sacks of Baker Mayfield, forced a fumble and logged five tackles and a pass defensed in the season-ending victory. Dunlap ended the season with nine sacks, his most since 2015 despite missing two games. Dunlap previously took home DPOW honors in Week 13 and twice prior to the 2019 season.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Atlanta's 28-22 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones played a pivotal role on the Falcons' final play of the season, jumping a Jameis Winston attempt in overtime, picking it off and returning it 27 yards to the house for a game-winning pick six. Jones previously won Defensive Player of the Week in Week 14, 2017.

Kansas City Chiefs returner Mecole Hardman was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after returning a kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown in K.C.'s 31-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It was the rookie's first return score in the NFL. This is the Pro Bowler's first NFL honor.

Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his punting acuity in L.A.'s 31-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Hekker attempted four punts on Sunday and three landed inside the 20-yard line. This is the third time Hekker has won Special Teams Player of the Week, but the first since Week 10, 2016.