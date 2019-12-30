Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins declares for 2020 draft

After running through collegiate competition for three seasons, J.K. Dobbins is running to the league.

The Ohio State junior running back announced Monday, two days after the Buckeyes' season-ending loss in the Fiesta Bowl, that he will forego his senior season and intends to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

I will forever be a buckeye! â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/5TFhsPto9l â Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) December 30, 2019

Through three seasons in Columbus, Dobbins played in 42 games and racked up 4,459 rushing yards and 38 rushing scores on 725 carries. The junior back led the Big Ten in rushing attempts (301), yards (2,003), touchdowns (21) and yards from scrimmage (2,250) in 2019.

The 5-foot-10, 217-pound running back finished sixth in Heisman voting in 2019, behind teammates Justin Fields (third) and Chase Young (fourth) and was named first-team All-Big Ten.