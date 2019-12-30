Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill tore ACL, done for season

The Kansas City Chiefs won a first-round playoff bye but lost a key member of their defense in the process.

Coach Andy Reid confirmed Monday that safety Juan Thornhill tore his ACL in Sunday's win over the L.A. Chargers and his season is over.

The news is a brutal blow for a Chiefs defense that has coalesced down the stretch. A second-round pick out of Virginia started from the jump of his rookie season and teamed with Tryann Mathieu to stabilize the K.C. backend.

Thornhill went down with a non-contact injury Sunday in the first half.

Mostly playing the deep field, allowing Mathieu to rove, Thornhill compiled 58 tackles, three INTs, a pick-six, and five passes defended in 16 starts.

With the impressive rookie done for the playoffs, Kendall Fuller and Armani Watts are slated to help replace Thornhill.

"All players are different," Reid said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. "Kendall Fuller, one of our most flexible guys, plays everywhere."

With a bye week to tinker, at least the Chiefs have some time to solidify their playoff plan.