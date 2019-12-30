Xavien Howard arrested on charge of domestic battery

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested Sunday on a charge of domestic battery following an altercation with his live-in financee with whom he has three children.

According to a Davie (Fla.) police report, Howard and his fiancee got into a verbal argument Sunday over the recent purchase of a purse that was not disclosed to her. The argument then became physical, per the report, and Howard allegedly "grabbed both her arms and pushed her back up against the mirrored glass wall in the hallway of their bedroom." Howard then let her go, which caused her to fall on her right arm and land on his "medical assisted walking crutch," per the report.

Officers on the scene observed visible scratches and redness on her right arm and also redness and an abrasion on her right elbow from falling onto the crutch.

"We are aware of the situation and currently gathering information," the Dolphins said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Howard was placed on injured reserve in October due to knee injury that eventually would require surgery earlier this month. Howard signed a five-year, $76.5 million contract with the Dolphins in May.