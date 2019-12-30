Roundup: Mychal Kendricks suffers torn ACL

The banged-up Seattle Seahawks are dealing with another injury.

An MRI confirmed linebacker Mychal Kendricks tore his ACL in Sunday night's loss to the San Francisco 49ers and he will need surgery, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Monday.

Kendricks exited the contest after suffering the knee injury late in the third quarter after making a tackle on the sideline and did not return.

The 29-year-old linebacker missed two games this season due to a hamstring injury but started 14 games and was playing the majority of snaps when healthy. He compiled 71 tackles, three sacks, four passes defended and earned an INT this season.

Seahawks wide receiver Jaron Brown suffered an MCL sprain on Sunday night, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The team will see how it progresses over the next few days.

The injuries are the latest blows to a Seahawks team heading to Philadelphia to face the NFC East champs in the Wild Card Round Sunday.

Here is other news we're monitoring on this busy Monday:

» Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters on Monday that he was uncertain about the timing of the activation off injured reserve for defensive end J.J. Watt (pectoral). As for wide receiver Will Fuller (groin), O'Brien said the wideout was moving in a positive direction, but did not make a definitive statement on whether he would be able to play on Saturday against the Bills.

» Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson says guard Brandon Brooks is out for the entire postseason after dislocating his shoulder. Rookie running back Miles Sanders (ankle) is expected to be OK after suffering the injury in Sunday's win, Pederson added.

» Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry told reporters he had an MRI on his hip and the images are being sent to a specialist. He added he expects to know by Friday if he'll have to have offseason surgery. He added the surgery would warrant roughly six months of recovery, so he sees it as a last resort.

» Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media on Monday that Vance Joseph would be back as defensive coordinator in 2020.

» The Oakland Raiders and guard Richie Incognito have agreed to terms on a two-year extension that is worth $14 million, a source tells Rapoport. Incognito will receive $6.35 million guaranteed. The team later made the news official.

» Denver Broncos general manager John Elway was asked whether rookie Drew Lock will be their starting quarterback in 2020. "I don't like to show our hand, but I think it's unrealistic to say that we're going in a different direction," Elway said. He also told reporters he intends to pick up linebacker Von Miller's $18 million option for 2020 ($6M fully guaranteed), Pelissero reported. Miller's cap number next season is $25.625 million.

» Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that a number of players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, have the flu. Harbaugh added he believes Jackson will be well enough to practice on Tuesday. Top-seeded Baltimore has a bye this week, before opening up the playoffs in the AFC Divisional Round.

» San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that he's hopeful pass rusher Dee Ford (quad/hamstring) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) will be available in two weeks for the team's playoff opener.

» The Indianapolis Colts announced the signing of tight end Mo Alie-Cox, kicker Chase McLaughlin and wide receiver Zach Pascal to one-year extensions on Monday.

» Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Levi Wallace, who was carted off Sunday after landing awkwardly on his interception, suffered only a sprained ankle and is day to day, Pelissero reported.