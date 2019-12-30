Roundup: Mychal Kendricks believed to have torn ACL

The banged-up Seattle Seahawks are dealing with another injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports linebacker Mychal Kendricks is believed to have torn his ACL in Sunday night's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, per sources informed of the injury. The linebacker will have an MRI to confirm the injury.

Kendricks exited the contest after suffering the knee injury late in the third quarter after making a tackle on the sideline and did not return.

The 29-year-old linebacker missed two games this season due to a hamstring injury but started 14 games and was playing the majority of snaps when healthy. He compiled 71 tackles, three sacks, four passes defended and earned an INT this season.

The injury is the latest a blow to a Seahawks team heading to Philadelphia to face the NFC East champs in the Wild Card Round Sunday.

Here is other news we're monitoring on this busy Monday:

» Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters on Monday that he was uncertain about the timing of the activation off injured reserve for defensive end J.J. Watt (pectoral). As for wide receiver Will Fuller (groin), O'Brien said the wideout was moving in a positive direction, but did not make a definitive statement on whether he would be able to play on Saturday against the Bills.

» Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson says guard Brandon Brooks is out for the entire postseason after dislocating his shoulder. Rookie running back Miles Sanders (ankle) is expected to be OK after suffering the injury in Sunday's win, Pederson added.

» Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry told reporters he had an MRI on his hip and the images are being sent to a specialist. He added he expects to know by Friday if he'll have to have offseason surgery. He added the surgery would warrant roughly six months of recovery, so he sees it as a last resort.

» Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media on Monday that Vance Joseph would be back as defensive coordinator in 2020.

» The Oakland Raiders and guard Richie Incognito have agreed to terms on a two-year extension that is worth $14 million, a source tells Rapoport. Incognito will receive $6.35 million guaranteed.