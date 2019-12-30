McDaniels '100 percent' invested in playoffs, not buzz

Josh McDaniels isn't focusing on open coaching positions as the New England Patriots prepare to battle the Tennessee Titans on Wild Card Weekend.

The Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview the Pats' OC after firing Freddie Kitchens on Sunday, and the Carolina Panthers are also making a request, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

McDaniels, however, said he isn't aware of any interest from other teams.

"I'm 100 percent fully invested in getting ready for Tennessee ... that's where my focus will be," the OC said Monday, per Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

McDaniels, a Canton, Ohio native, had interest in the Browns' opening last season, but Cleveland never spoke to the Patriots coordinator before landing on Kitchens for one season. McDaniels has also been reported to be a fan of quarterback Baker Mayfield, making the potential paring an interesting one on paper.

McDaniels has been a hot name in coaching circles for years despite backing out on the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, and going 11-17 as coach of the Denver Broncos in two tumultuous seasons.

With the Patriots slated to face the Titans Saturday night in Foxboro, McDaniels cannot interview for any head coaching positions this week.