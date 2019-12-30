Giants keeping Dave Gettleman after firing Shurmur

The Giants fired their head coach Monday, but they aren't cleaning house.

General manager Dave Gettleman will remain in his current role with the Giants, the team confirmed later Monday morning.

"Dave Gettleman is our general manager in 2020 and hopefully for many years after that," Giants co-owner John Mara said in a statement. "We believe he is the right person to lead us going forward. Dave has a long record of success. We think he's capable of putting a great team together and he's going to get that opportunity. To the extent we need to make changes in personnel or the way we do things, we're going to discuss that."

Gettleman, previously a member of New York's front office from 1999-2012, returned to New York as the team's new GM in late December of 2017. He took less than a month to hire Pat Shurmur as the team's head coach.

Gettleman's first choice for head coach went just 9-23 in two seasons, exactly matching his win-loss record from his first head coaching opportunity in Cleveland from 2011-2012. Their GM/coach marriage didn't last two full calendar years after Monday morning's news of Shurmur's firing, and there were loud calls for Gettleman's dismissal along with the coach.

Gettleman has a few feathers in his cap to help bolster his case for retention: He selected Saquon Barkley second overall in 2018, took a risk that appears to have been wise when he spent the No. 6 overall pick on potential future franchise quarterback Daniel Jones in 2019 and used a high second-round pick on guard Will Hernandez, an offensive line prospect with a bright future. He also made a few moves that greatly upset fans, most notably trading away Odell Beckham Jr.

New York isn't sending Gettleman away, though it'll be interesting to see how his retention affects the interest from the Giants' pool of potential candidates. Could a lack of control keep a favorite choice for coach from signing with Big Blue? We'll have to wait to find out.