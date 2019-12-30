Von Miller: Broncos 'done with this losing (expletive)'

The Denver Broncos ended the season on a high note, finishing 4-1 after Drew Lock took over the reins in December.

The superb finish, coupled with the young, rising talent the Broncos put on the field, has veteran Von Miller feeling 2020 will bring good things to Mile High.

"We're done with this losing [expletive]," Miller said after Sunday's 16-15 win over the Oakland Raiders, via the team's official website. "Next year is going to be our year, and I'll be ready to go."

Miller ran down a list of reasons why the future is bright.

"I can tell you one thing right now, we got a good team," Miller said. "We got a great quarterback. Running back. Receiver. Noah Fant is going to be in his second year. We're going to get (Bradley) Chubb back. We're going to get K-Jack (Kareem Jackson) back."

Miller is spot on. Philip Lindsay is a stud RB, and paired with Royce Freeman gives the Broncos a one-two backfield punch. Fant flashed dynamic playmaking ability after he grew past mistakes down the stretch. Cortland Sutton is an All-Pro-type playmaker. Chubb owns Defensive Player of the Year talent. On and on.

The greatest reason to be optimistic about Denver is Lock. It's just five games, but it appears John Elway finally (FINALLY!) found his QB of the future.

Lock owns a rocket, has the athletic ability to escape the pocket, has displayed touch and capability to change speeds on his short balls, and isn't afraid to fit the ball into tight windows. Yes, he has plenty of growing to do in the offseason, particularly as teams pick over his film, but the talent is evident.

Even before Lock took over there were some signs that the Broncos were a better team than there record. Five of Denver's nine losses were by one score.

There are still questions to answer, particularly along the offensive line (again) and with players like CB Chris Harris Jr. heading to free agency. But the bones are there for a Broncos comeback in 2020.

Miller wasn't the only player emoting Sunday. Lock was feeling himself on the sideline as well.