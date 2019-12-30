Urban Meyer among Browns' coaching considerations

The Browns fired Freddie Kitchens hours after their 33-23 Week 17 loss to Cincinnati ended a brutally disappointing season under the first-time head coach.

Cleveland is now set to hire their ninth full-time head coach since 2000.

In announcing Kitchens' ouster, owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam underscored they did not see the "success or opportunities for improvement to move forward with him as our head coach" and noted they're focused on "hiring an exceptional leader."

Put that more simply: We want someone with head coaching experience.

Whereas Kitchens rose suddenly from running backs coach to offensive coordinator to head coach in half a year, the Browns want the opposite, a stabilizing force who has been through the meatgrinder before.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero broke down some potential candidates Cleveland is expected to consider in its latest coaching search. In no particular order:

Urban Meyer: The former Ohio State coach brought a college championship to the area and has many supporters in the state. Meyer stepped away for health reasons but has been very visible recently, to which Pelissero notes makes some believe a comeback could be on the horizon.

Josh McDaniels: The Patriots OC has turned down several chances to leave New England, including the high-profile spurning of the Colts two years ago. McDaniels grew up in Canton, Ohio. Pelissero added that while McDaniels has eschewed other opportunities, Cleveland is one he'd entertain. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Browns and Panthers are making requests to interview McDaniels, per a source.

Mike McCarthy: The former Packers coach would bring the requisite experience, with a Super Bowl championship and years of working with QBs. McCarthy also has ties to Browns GM John Dorsey from their time together in Green Bay. Cleveland wanted to interview McCarthy last year, but at that point, it was pretty apparent that Kitchens was getting the gig, Pelissero noted. With the Carolina Panthers appearing to be closing in on McCarthy, the Browns could swoop in.