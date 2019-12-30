Cowboys unlikely to wait to make decision on Garrett

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wouldn't share his timetable for deciding on the fate of coach Jason Garrett following an 8-8 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, but it doesn't sound like that timeline will take long to come to light.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on Good Morning Football Garrett's failure to win the division and advance very deep into the playoffs means Dallas will almost certainly move on after 10 seasons. Rapoport noted that he hasn't spoken with a single person that believes Jones will keep Garrett.

After the owner decided not to extend Garrett in the offseason, the coach's contract is set to expire on Jan. 14, per Rapoport, but it's highly unlikely that Jones waits until then to officially move in a new direction and commence a coaching search.

Rapoport noted that Garrett and Jones are expected to meet, likely Monday or possibly Tuesday after the coach does exit interviews with players.

Garrett owns an 85-67 record in 10 seasons in Dallas. He took the Cowboys to the playoffs three teams, each ending in the divisional round. The most damning characteristic of Garrett teams is that they've shrunk any time the expectations rose.

Entering the 2019 campaign with a trove of talent on both sides of the ball, the Cowboys came up small time and time again, falling on their faces in almost every big spot. Sunday's blowout win over the Redskins, which came on the heels of the dud in Philadelphia in Week 16 that cost the Cowboys the division, underscores the disappointing season.

With Jones not needing to "fire" Garrett, he can seamlessly move on to what will surely be the most high-profile coaching search in a long time in the NFL.