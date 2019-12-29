ATN Podcast: 2019 Week 17 recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal recap every game of week 17 starting with the 'SNF' showdown between the 49ers and Seahawks (3:20). The Saints destroy the Panthers (11:55) and the Packers get a first-round bye (17:52) while the Patriots do not for the first time this decade. (22:54). Stick around for the ramifications of the Bengals-Browns game at the end of the show. (1:29:15)

