Fitzgerald to take a 'little time' mulling future in AZ

The regular season has ended, we're approaching the start of a new decade and the Arizona Cardinals are not in the playoffs.

You know what that means: It's time for Larry Fitzgerald Watch.

For seemingly the third (or fourth...or fifth) consecutive season, folks in the desert are asking the veteran receiver and future Hall of Famer if he's going to return for another season. And for about as many years, he's giving the same understandably predictable response.

Fitzgerald told reporters he'll take a "little time" and will talk to Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill before making a decision, per ESPN.

"This is one of the more fun years I've had," Fitzgerald said.

The fun element is easy to see when watching these Cardinals play under first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury. Arizona seemed to work out a lot of kinks that held it back early in the season, playing inspired football down the stretch and notching a couple of wins and two close losses in its final month. Playing with Kyler Murray helps add to the enjoyment, too.

Fitzgerald rebounded slightly in 2019, finishing with 813 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 75 receptions after failing to break 750 yards last year. He returned on a one-year, $11 million deal, meaning he'll again be in need of a contract if he wants to come back, though it's realistic to expect him to return at a lower salary figure.

Fitzgerald isn't losing sleep over the decision, telling reporters in recent weeks when his retirement arrives, he'll happily move onto new ventures free of regret or second guesses. As with many veterans at this stage of his career, he's earned the time needed to make such a decision. We'll find out at some point whether he's coming back.