Jerry Jones: No 'shareable timeline' for Garrett move

The Dallas Cowboys closed the 2019 season with a blowout 47-16 win over the Washington Redskins, but it didn't matter.

In the final minutes of their win, the Cowboys also learned the Eagles had defeated the Giants and won the NFC East. There would be no postseason for the Cowboys, and for coach Jason Garrett, there might not be a future in Dallas.

We don't know for certain whether Garrett will be retained or fired, and we're not certain when a decision will be made, as owner Jerry Jones opted not to reveal such information Sunday. Jones declined to comment on any decisions regarding Cowboys coaches or players and added he doesn't have a "shareable timetable" for when he might decide on Garrett's fate.

Jerry Jones continued to praise HC Jason Garrett when I said it sounds like heâs not shutting the door on him, he told me âthereâs no doors shut here tonight. None.â But he also told us âI can see myself making a lot of changes in a lot of areas. The times call for thatâ we wait. â Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 30, 2019

Garrett's team finished 8-8 and the losers of a tie with Philadelphia atop the underachieving division, fitting for Garrett's talented-but-underachieving squad. There were glimpses that revealed the Cowboys' potential realized -- a win over the Rams and Sunday's triumph over the Redskins -- but too often, Dallas fell short of achieving its goals on both sides of the ball. Questions related to Garrett's security have been asked for weeks, and it became clear in the final two weeks Jones would wait until the end of the regular season before making a decision.

Garrett ascended from former Cowboys backup quarterback (1993-1999) to Dallas offensive coordinator under Wade Phillips (2007-2010) to head coach (interim in 2010, permanent starting in 2011). He's made the playoffs three times in nine seasons, advancing no further than the divisional round, and posted an 85-67 record, including a 2-3 postseason mark.

This season has felt like a decisive one, though, because of the talent with which Garrett was armed and the disappointing results, despite statistical success. Dallas finished as the No. 1 offense in the NFL in terms of total yards per game, yet the Cowboys won just eight games.

For Jones, that might not be enough. Stay tuned.