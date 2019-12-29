Ron Rivera emerges as top candidate for Redskins

Ron Rivera was confident he'd receive another opportunity in the NFL after he was fired by the Carolina Panthers, and it seems as if that might soon come true.

Rivera has a meeting with the Washington Redskins on Monday and has emerged as a top candidate for the job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. If the meeting goes well, Rivera could end up securing the position, Rapoport added.

NFL Network's Michael Silver added that a source familiar with the Redskins' search believes that D.C. is Rivera's first choice of jobs, and that the Monday meeting is a strong sign that the the two sides are progressing toward a deal.

During an unusual parting presser with Panthers beat reporters on Dec. 4, Rivera told those in attendance "I do believe I will get another opportunity, and I will coach again." At the time of Rivera's firing, Washington already had a vacancy awaiting a replacement due to its October ousting of Jay Gruden. It sounds as if their meeting to at least discuss the job was inevitable, though a hiring this week would be a very quick turnaround.

Rivera posted a 76-63-1 regular-season record in eight seasons plus 12 games, and a 3-4 playoff mark, including an NFC championship in 2015. The former defensive coordinator was expected to receive plenty of interest from head coach-needy teams, but might not meet with the majority of them if he and Redskins owner Dan Snyder find themselves suitable for each other this week.