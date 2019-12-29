Titans clinch AFC sixth seed with victory over Texans

Derrick Henry is rumbling along and Ryan Tannehill is captaining a comeback for his career and his team's season.

And following their 35-14 victory over the Texans on Sunday, the Titans are heading back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season and only the second time since the 2008 campaign.

Tennessee's win also knocked out both the Steelers and Raiders, who entered Week 17 with a chance to crack the postseason.

For the fourth time in a row, the Titans finished the regular season at 9-7 -- a first in NFL chronicle. But this time around, it was good enough to get into the playoffs, where they'll be the No. 6 seed. Tennessee will play against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium next weekend.

The Week 17 victory against the AFC South champions comes two weeks after the Titans lost to the Texans in the teams' first division tussle of the season, 24-21.

It will be the first playoff appearance as a head coach for the Titans' Mike Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls as a player with the Patriots.

It's also another win for the Titans with Tannehill at the helm. The NFL Comeback Player of the Year candidate is 7-3 as a starter in his first season with Tennessee since taking over for former first-round pick Marcus Mariota. For Tannehill, once the franchise quarterback for the Dolphins, it will be his first postseason.