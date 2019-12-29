Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb headed to NFL Draft

A day after his junior season at Oklahoma ended, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb announced his playing days for the Sooners have likewise concluded.

Lamb announced via social media Sunday afternoon that he is forgoing his senior season at Oklahoma to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Deuce Out



— CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) December 29, 2019

Potentially the top wide receiver off the board, Lamb offers a solid NFL frame at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds and enters the draft with impressive statistics aplenty.

He's coming off his second straight 1,000-yard receiving season and second-straight year with double-digit touchdown catches.

His junior season saw him grab 62 receptions for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns, showing off big play potential to the tune of averaging 21.4 yards per catch.

A big-time receiver is in the mix for April.