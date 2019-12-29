Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 17 games

Notable injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 17 Sunday:
» Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson sustained a concussion in the first half and will not return. Receiver Anthony Miller is out for the remainder of the game with a shoulder injury.
» Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (illness) is questionable to return. Defensive back Juan Thornhill (knee) has been downgraded to out.
» Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley is questionable to return with a back injury.
» Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier (foot) is doubtful to return. Grier was carted off in the second quarter.
» Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is being evaluated for a concussion.
» Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting will not return after suffering an ankle injury.
» Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Desmond King (ankle) is questionable to return against the Chiefs.
» Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert is probable to return with a stinger in his right shoulder.
» Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace suffered an ankle injury and did not return against the Jets.