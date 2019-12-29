Injuries: Tyron Smith unlikely to play vs. Redskins

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) will be a true game-time decision for today's road game against the Los Angeles Rams, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. On Friday, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray's game status would come down to the wire.

Murray exited last week's game against the Seahawks after aggravating his right hamstring in the second half. The Cardinals went on to beat their division foe with Brett Hundley filling in at quarterback. If Murray is not able to play, Hundley would get his first start of the season.

Earlier this week, the Cardinals promoted Drew Anderson from the practice squad.

Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has started every game for the Cardinals so far this year, amassing 3,397 yards through the air with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Heisman Trophy winner has also rushed for 544 and four scores in what has been a constructive rookie campaign.

Here is other news we're monitoring ahead of Sunday's Week 17 games:

» Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith (back) is not expected to play today vs. the Redskins, sources tell NFL Network's Jane Slater. Smith, who missed three days of practice due to the injury, will go through pregame drills to test his back but the expectation is he will be out for Week 17.

» Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has dealt with food poisoning the last few days, according to Rapoport, but sources say his condition has improved enough to be on the field in Cincinnati. Beckham (groin/illness) is officially listed as questionable against the Bengals and has yet to miss a game in what has been an injury-laden season.