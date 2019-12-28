NFL players react to historic LSU win over Oklahoma

In Game 1 of the College Football Playoff Semifinals on Saturday afternoon, the No 1. seed LSU Tigers took down the No. 4 seed Oklahoma Sooners 63-28 to advance to their first CFP National Championship game.

All season, LSU quarterback and 2019 Heisman winner Joe Burrow has garnered buzz for his sensational play and the show he put on inside of Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta somehow exceeded everything he's done up to this point. Prior to exiting the game early in the fourth quarter, Burrow put together a mind-blowing stat line of 493 yards and seven (!) touchdowns on 29 of 39 completions. He also rushed the ball five times for 22 yards and a TD. His seven TD passes all came in the first 30 minutes.

When all was said and done, Burrow added five CFP records, including most TDs responsible for (8), pass TDs (7), pass yards in a game (493) and total yards (515), to his already stellar resume. His seven TD passes are also the most in a half of a bowl game by any player in FBS history, and his eight total TDs are the most ever in a bowl game and the most in a game in SEC history.

Receiver Justin Jefferson -- 14 catches, 227 -- set a single-game CFP record for most rec. yards and TD catches (4); all of his scores came in the first half.

Here are few reactions to LSU's overwhelming victory from players around the NFL:

Oh he a Heisman Heisman! â CJ Mosley (@TreyDeuce32RTR) December 28, 2019

Man Burrow got 403 at half Wooooow â Kareem Jackson (@ReemBoi25) December 28, 2019

at this rate, LSU gon score 100 ï¿½ï¿½ â Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 28, 2019

He has 7 passing touchdowns and just the first half !!! Thatâs OD â F L â¡ï¸ S H (@Melvingordon25) December 28, 2019

No Cap that boy Joe Burrow really like that â Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) December 28, 2019

Bruh got 4 touchdowns and we not even halfway thru the 2nd quarter ï¿½ï¿½ â Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) December 28, 2019

5 passing TD for Burrow and 4 receiving TD for Jefferson all with 9 minutes still left in the 1st half is WILD.

Incredibly impressive. â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 28, 2019