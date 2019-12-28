Ravens sign Marcus Peters to 3-yr, $42M extension

Since joining the Ravens in Week 7 after they traded for him, Marcus Peters has been a mainstay in the starting lineup and a standout. And Baltimore isn't letting him get away.

The team announced Saturday that it had extended Peters' contract, and it is a three-year extension worth $42 million, including $32 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Since Peters joined the Ravens, they haven't lost a game.

Peters has tallied five interceptions this season (three since joining the Ravens) with a league-high three returned for scores (two with the Ravens) and has produced 52 tackles and 14 passes defended.

A five-year pro who began his career with the Chiefs and appeared in a Pro Bowl, Peters moved on to the Rams, where he helped them to the Super Bowl last season. He was traded to the Ravens during the middle of the season and now, as he and the top-seeded Ravens prepare for the playoffs, he's been locked up for the long haul.