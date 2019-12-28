McVay: 'Not realistic' for Rams to get everyone paid

Following Sunday afternoon's game against the visiting Cardinals, the Rams will close the book on their days of home games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the 2019 season much easier than they hoped. They'll also begin to turn the page on an abundance of talent likely to move on.

"You'd love to see everyone get paid, you'd love to be able to keep everybody," Sean McVay said via the Los Angeles Times. "Unfortunately, that's not real and that's not realistic.

"You'd always love to be able to retain your own guys. As you're continuing to kind of navigate through what's the best way to shape out our roster, given the financials and all those types of things, those are things that you work through.

"Frustrating, but something that you have to deal with, and everybody has to deal with that."

Though nothing is certain until the final whistle blows and the offseason commences, NFL Network's Mike Silver previously reported that there's a chance star running back Todd Gurley could be moving along, as could defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

Linebacker Cory Littleton, a former undrafted free agent who's become a Pro Bowler is going to want to get paid as such. Thus, he, along with safety Eric Weddle, edge rusher Dante Fowler and defensive lineman Michael Brockers are all candidates to become cap casualties.

"I spent four years here," he said. "I love being here. If it's possible, it would be nice. If it's not I understand."

Per Spotrac, the Rams are due to have $24,239,364 million in cap space. They have big names with big contracts such as Aaron Donald and Jared Goff. Something will have to change.

A year ago at this time, the Rams were readying for what would be a Super Bowl run.

Now, it would seem, they're readying for what could be a major overhaul.