No decision made on Marrone's future with Jaguars

As the Jaguars' 2019 season nears its end, Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone's future remains uncertain, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports "there's a real chance he stays."

Pelissero reported Saturday that Marrone had dinner on Thursday night with Jaguars owner Shad Khan and team vice president Tony Khan. No decision has been made as of yet on whether Marrone will stay following the season finale Sunday against the Colts -- which would bring about the end of Marrone's third full season in Duval.

On Saturday, Shad Khan's spokesman Jim Woodcock also released a statement to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that refuted an ESPN report that Marrone had been informed that he would be dismissed following Sunday's game.

"Reports that Doug Marrone will be dismissed after Sunday's game are 100 percent incorrect," the statement read. "Owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, which includes coaching and personnel, midweek next week."

The Jaguars are 5-10 entering their season finale, having already clinched a second straight losing season.

Shad Khan previously fired executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin on Dec. 18 and, in a statement, said Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell would report to him during the interim.