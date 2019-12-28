Roundup: Jags' Leonard Fournette (illness) says he's out

Listed as questionable for the Jaguars' season finale against the Colts, running back Leonard Fournette is now doubtful due to an illness, Jacksonville announced on Saturday.

However, after the team tweeted out Fournette's designation, the veteran back took to Twitter and said he would not be able to play.

Unfortunately I want be able to play tomorrow due to the flu I have, my brothers know I wish I can ball with them, hopefully I see some of them same faces on my team next year pic.twitter.com/CCrDvz1VE9 â 7â£ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) December 28, 2019

Also for the Jaguars, cornerback A.J. Bouye, who was questionable with a wrist injury, has been downgraded to out.

Here is other news from Saturday we're monitoring:

» The Houston Texans are signing punter Bryan Anger to a three-year extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. In his eighth season, but first with the Texans, Anger is averaging 46.2 yards per punt.

» The Green Bay Packers announced that they signed guard Lucas Patrick to an extension. A former undrafted free agent, Patrick inked a two-year extension worth $3.6 million with a signing bonus of $350,000, Rapoport reported, per a source.

» The New York Giants announced they have signed tight end Garrett Dickerson from their practice squad and placed tight end Scott Simonson on injured reserve.

» The Indianapolis Colts announced that guard Quenton Nelson has cleared concussion protocol. For Sunday's finale against the Jaguars, the team also downgraded defensive lineman Denico Autry (concussion) to out and cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful. The team also announced it had promoted linebacker Skai Moore to the active roster.

» The New York Jets announced that they have signed offensive lineman Ben Braden and placed offensive lineman Tom Compton on injured reserve.

» Miami Dolphins tight end Clive Walford will not be traveling with the team to play against the Patriots on Sunday, the team announced. The Dolphins added the situation is not injury-related or disciplinary.

» The Arizona Cardinals promoted quarterback Drew Anderson from the practice squad, as coach Kliff Kingsbury announced the team would do on Friday. The team also placed tight end Darrell Daniels (biceps) on injured reserve.