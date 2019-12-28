Bengals, C Trey Hopkins agree on 3-yr, $20.4M deal

With a season of struggles coming to a close, the Bengals have locked up a crucial member of their offense in the hopes of securing a promising future.

The Bengals and center Trey Hopkins have reached a three-year extension worth $20.4 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday morning, per a source. Hopkins also gets $4.5 million in a guaranteed roster bonus and will earn $8.95 million in his first year and $14.4 million after his second year, Rapoport added.

The team later announced the extension through the 2022 season.

Hopkins is in his fourth season and was originally an undrafted free agent. Having played guard on both sides, Hopkins became a starter in 2017 and this season has locked down the starting center spot, having played and started all 15 games.

Now, he's clearly a building block as the Bengals move forward in revamping their offense and franchise.