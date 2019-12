Week 17 injury report for Sunday's NFL games

Week 17 of the 2019 season is upon us.

Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for all 16 Sunday games.

Jets: OUT: G Tom Compton (calf), G Alex Lewis (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: S Jamal Adams (ankle), DE Henry Anderson (knee, shoulder), WR Robby Anderson (calf), T Kelvin Beachum (back, ankles), RB Kenneth Dixon (illness), DT Steve McLendon (knee, hip), CB Brian Poole (ankle), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring, knee)

Bills: OUT: DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring), WR Andre Roberts (foot); QUESTIONABLE: T Ty Nsekhe (ankle)

Saints: OUT: CB Eli Apple (ankle), S Vonn Bell (knee), S Marcus Williams (groin); QUESTIONABLE: RB Zach Line (knee)

Panthers: OUT: WR D.J. Moore (concussion), LB Shaq Thompson (foot, shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: CB Corn Elder (illness), LB Marquis Haynes (knee)

Browns: QUESTIONABLE: WR Odell Beckham (groin, illness), TE Pharaoh Brown (illness), T Kendall Lamm (knee), DT Sheldon Richardson (back), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (illness), C JC Tretter (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (knee)

Bengals: OUT: CB William Jackson (shoulder); DOUBTFUL: WR Stanley Morgan (concussion)

Packers: DOUBTFUL: S Will Redmond (hamstring), RB Danny Vitale (knee), RB Jamaal Williams (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: WR Jake Kumerow (illness)

Lions: OUT: DT A'Shawn Robinson (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: LB Devon Kennard (shoulder), LB Steve Longa (quad), K Matt Prater (illness), T Rick Wagner (knee), S Tavon Wilson (hamstring)

Chargers: OUT: T Russell Okung (groin)

Chiefs: OUT: CB Morris Claiborne (should, not injury related); QUESTIONABLE: T Cameron Erving (illness), DT Xavier Williams (ankle), G Andrew Wylie (ankle)

Bears: OUT: WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), DT Eddie Goldman (concussion), DT Akiem Hicks (elbow); DOUBTFUL: T Rashaad Coward (knee), T Bobby Massie (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: CB Prince Amukamara (hamstring)

Vikings: OUT: RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder), LB Eric Kendricks (quad); QUESTIONABLE: CB Mackensie Alexander (knee), S Jayron Kearse (foot), RB Alexander Mattison (ankle)

Dolphins: OUT: CB Jomal Wiltz (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: LB Vince Biegel (elbow), DE Taco Charlton (ankle), WR Allen Hurns (ankle, neck), DT Zach Sieler (ankle, thumb), DE Christian Wilkins (ankle)

Patriots: QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), S Terrence Brooks (groin), LB Shilique Calhoun (illness), T Marcus Cannon (ankle), LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), WR Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder), CB Jonathan Jones (groin), CB Jason McCourty (groin)

Falcons: OUT: G Jamon Brown (illness), DE Adrian Clayborn (knee), WR Brandon Powell (wrist)

Buccaneers: OUT: DT Beau Allen (ankle), WR Chris Godwin (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: T Donovan Smith (ankle, knee), QB Jameis Winston (thumb, knee)

Steelers: OUT: RB James Conner (quad), C Maurkice Pouncey (knee)

Ravens: OUT: RB Mark Ingram (calf); QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (ankle), WR Marquise Brown (illness), CB Marcus Peters (chest), CB Jimmy Smith (groin), S Earl Thomas (knee, hand)

Redskins: OUT: S Landon Collins (shoulder), QB Dwayne Haskins (ankle), WR Terry McLaurin (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: S Troy Apke (knee), T Morgan Moses (knee), CB Josh Norman (illness)

Cowboys: OUT: LB Joe Thomas (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB Byron Jones (ankle), T Tyron Smith (back), DT Antwaun Woods (hip, ankle)

Titans: OUT: WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree' Jackson (foot), WR Kalif Raymond (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: WR Cody Hollister (ankle)

Texans: OUT: WR Will Fuller (groin); QUESTIONABLE: S Jahleel Addae (achilles), WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness), LB Jake Martin (knee), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring), WR Kenny Stills (knee), T Laremy Tunsil (ankle), QB Deshaun Watson (back)

Colts: OUT: RB Jordan Wilkins (ankle), CB Quincy Wilson (shoulder); DOUBTFUL: DT Denico Autry (concussion), S Khari Willis (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: CB Kenny Moore (ankle), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (groin), G Quenton Nelson (concussion)

Jaguars: OUT: WR Michael Walker (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), CB A.J. Bouye (wrist), RB Leonard Fournette (neck), QB Gardner Minshew (right shoulder), TE Nick O'Leary (shoulder), WR Dede Westbrook (neck, shoulder)

Eagles: OUT: WR Nelson Agholor (knee), TE Zach Ertz (ribs, back); QUESTIONABLE: T Lane Johnson (ankle), CB Jalen Mills (ankle)

Giants: OUT: TE Rhett Ellison (concussion), T Mike Remmers (concussion), TE Scott Simonson (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: CB Corey Ballentine (back), CB Sam Beal (shoulder), LB Alec Ogletree (back)

Raiders: DOUBTFUL: G Richie Incognito (ankle), RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder, illness)

Broncos: OUT: T Ja'Wuan James (knee), G Ronald Leary (concussion), T Elijah Wilkinson (ankle)

Cardinals: OUT: TE Darrell Daniels (biceps); QUESTIONABLE: TE Charles Clay (calf), QB Kyler Murray (hamstring)

Rams: OUT: RB Darrell Henderson (ankle), CB Jalen Ramsey (knee); DOUBTFUL: CB Troy Hill (thumb)

49ers: OUT: DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), DT Jullian Taylor (elbow, knee); DOUBTFUL: S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs); QUESTIONABLE: G Mike Person (neck)

Seahawks: OUT: T Duane Brown (knee, biceps), WR Malik Turner (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: S Quandre Diggs (ankle), C Ethan Pocic (core)