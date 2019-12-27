Raiders' Josh Jacobs not expected to play Sunday

The Oakland Raiders will likely face their final test of the 2019 campaign without Josh Jacobs.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the rookie running back is not expected to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos, per a source informed of the situation. Jacobs is officially listed as doubtful on the Raiders injury report.

Jacobs underwent surgery for an infection on Wednesday and has missed two of the past three games due to a shoulder injury.

Jon Gruden said Thursday that the surgery for the infection wouldn't be the reason for Jacobs to miss action. The coach, however, was unsure the running back's shoulder would be cleared for contact.

The Raiders need a win and a bevy of other outcomes to fall in their favor -- including losses by both the Steelers and Titans -- to magically eke out a playoff bid. They'll tackle that challenge without their offensive centerpiece.

A leader for the Offensive Rookie of the Year race alongside Kyler Murray, Jacobs has been a workhorse back in his first season in Oakland, ranking eighth in the NFL in rush yards (1,150 yards) entering Week 17, despite missing two games. He leads all rookies in rushing yards, rushing TDs (7), and scrimmage yards per game (101.2).

Sitting out the final game of the season is a disappointing way for Jacobs' season to end, but the first-round pick certainly proved he can be a bell-cow back for years to come.