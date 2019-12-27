Odell Beckham (illness) questionable vs. Bengals

It seems a bug is going around the locker room in Berea, and no, it has nothing to do with wins and losses.

Odell Beckham Jr. is questionable for Sunday's season finale in Cincinnati due to an illness.

Beckham was one of three Browns who missed practice Friday due to an illness. Tight ends Pharaoh Brown and Ricky Seals-Jones joined Beckham in the trio too sick to practice.

It's that time of year for players to get sick, especially with volatile temperatures in Northeast Ohio resulting in a Christmas Day that felt more like MLB's Opening Day than Dec. 25. Add that to these players' lockers existing just steps from each other, all on the same side of the locker room in Berea, and you'll get a run of illnesses.

Beckham has appeared in all 15 of the Browns' games, battling through a groin injury to catch 71 passes for 954 yards and three touchdowns in the team's disappointing campaign that fell short of expectations. Beckham needs 46 yards Sunday to ensure he won't fall short of 1,000 yards receiving in a 16-game season for the first time in his career.