Redskins, Tress Way agree to 4-yr, $15M extension

As Rich Eisen has long said, punters are people, too, and a punter sure is getting paid like one.

Washington Redskins Pro Bowl boot Tress Way has agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth more than $15 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation. Way is expected to sign the extension Monday, Rapoport added.

It's not every day a punter receives a multi-year deal worth over $3 million per season, but Way has assembled quite a two-season resume.

Way ranks first in the NFL in average yards per punt (49.2), fourth in net average (43.8), is tied for sixth in punts inside the 20, and is tied for ninth in fair catches forced. Pro Football Focus' punting grade for Way in 2019 (75.8) was tied for second best in his career, topped only by an 84.4 mark in 2017. These numbers followed a campaign in which he led the league in punts inside the 20 with 41, ranked third in fair catches forced (26) and was the only qualifying punter in the NFL to go an entire campaign without a touchback.

That's some precision, and the Redskins are rewarding him accordingly.