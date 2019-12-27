Roundup: Jordan Howard (shoulder) cleared to return

Zach Ertz's status is still uncertain, but the Eagles are receiving some long-awaited help elsewhere on offense.

Running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) has been cleared to return and is expected to play Sunday in Philadelphia's Week 17 contest against the New York Giants, coach Doug Pederson said Friday.

Howard hasn't played since the Eagles' Week 9 win over the Chicago Bears. His absence has left a void in the team's backfield, which has since turned to (and later waived) Jay Ajayi to fill the power back role. Philadelphia has recently run with rookie Miles Sanders and Boston Scott as the patchwork Eagles attempt to overcome a rash of injuries to make the playoffs.

Pederson added Howard will serve as the third-string running back Sunday, though it's difficult to imagine the Eagles not turning to him in short-yardage situations.

Ertz (ribs), meanwhile, will be on the practice field Friday but his status for Sunday remains uncertain. Tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) is in a similar situation, improving but still uncertain for Sunday.

Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East with a win over New York.

Here is other news we're monitoring on Friday:

» Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham is not practicing on Friday due to an illness.

» The status of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (shoulder) remains the same, according to coach Jason Garrett. Garrett said Friday that the team is still taking it "day-by-day" and that he was able to take part in a pre-practice walk-through, but is unlikely to practice much on Friday.

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said, as expected, Chris Godwin (hamstring) is out for Week 17.

» The Detroit Lions announced they have signed linebacker Anthony Pittman to the active roster from the practice squad.

» New York Giants tight end Rhett Ellison, tackle Mike Remmers and tight end Scott Simonson will not play Sunday against the Eagles due to concussions. Cornerbacks Corey Ballentine(back), Sam Beal (shoulder) and linebacker Alec Ogletree (back) are listed as questionable to play.

» Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (concussion) and linebacker Shaq Thompson have officially been ruled out for Week 17. Thompson had a cleanup procedure on his shoulder yesterday and is also dealing with a foot injury.

» Washington Redskins coach Bill Callahan says safety Landon Collins (shoulder) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (concussion) are out for this week's matchup with Dallas.