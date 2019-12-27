Roundup: Eagles rule out Zach Ertz (ribs) for Sunday

Carson Wentz will have to play Week 17 without his most trusted target.

Tight end Zach Ertz (ribs, back) has been ruled out of Sunday's meeting with the New York Giants.

Ertz suffered the injuries when he took a hard hit from Cowboys safety Xavier Woods during the Eagles' opening possession of their Week 16 win over Dallas. He later returned to play through the pain, but won't be able to do so in a week in which the Eagles can secure the NFC East crown with a win.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) was also ruled out.

Running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) has been cleared to return and is expected to play Sunday, coach Doug Pederson said Friday.

Howard hasn't played since the Eagles' Week 9 win over the Chicago Bears. His absence has left a void in the team's backfield, which has since turned to (and later waived) Jay Ajayi to fill the power back role. Philadelphia has recently run with rookie Miles Sanders and Boston Scott as the patchwork Eagles attempt to overcome a rash of injuries to make the playoffs.

Pederson added Howard will serve as the third-string running back Sunday, though it's difficult to imagine the Eagles not turning to him in short-yardage situations.

Tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game, as is cornerback Jalen Mills (ankle).

Here is other news we're monitoring on Friday:

» Needing a win on Sunday against the Ravens and some help, the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff hopes took a hit Friday as running back James Conner (quadriceps) and center Maurkice Pouncey (knee) have been ruled out. Conner was injured in Week 16 against the Jets, but had previously missed five games this season.

» The Minnesota Vikings, who are locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC, have not announced who their starting quarterback will be against the Bears on Sunday. When coach Mike Zimmer was asked Friday if backup Sean Mannion would start -- therefore resting starter Kirk Cousins -- the coach replied, "I don't know." However, the Vikings will be without running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and linebacker Eric Kendricks (quadriceps), who have been ruled out.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Cook is expected to be "fine" for the playoffs.

Running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) and safety Jayron Kearse (foot) are questionable.

» The Seattle Seahawks defense is getting healthier entering their defacto NFC West Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who both missed last week's game, are off the team's injury report and will play Sunday night. Safety Quandre Diggs (ankle) is listed as questionable.

» Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness), tight end Mark Andrews (ankle), cornerbacks Marcus Peters (chest) and Jimmy Smith (groin), safety Earl Thomas (knee/hand) are all listed as questionable. As expected, running back Mark Ingram (calf) will not play.

» Some of the New Orleans Saints' key players should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Drew Brees (knee) and Michael Thomas (hand) are off the injury report after fully practicing Friday. Safety Vonn Bell (knee), cornerback Eli Apple (ankle) and safety Marcus Williams (groin), however, have been ruled out.

» Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham is not practicing on Friday due to an illness.

» Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (shoulder) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and was taken off the game status report, meaning he will play Sunday against the Redskins. Tackle Tyron Smith (back), defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (hip/ankle) and cornerback Byron Jones (ankle) are all listed as questionable after not practicing all week.

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said, as expected, Chris Godwin (hamstring) is out for Week 17.

» The Detroit Lions announced they have signed linebacker Anthony Pittman to the active roster from the practice squad.

» New York Giants tight end Rhett Ellison, tackle Mike Remmers and tight end Scott Simonson will not play Sunday against the Eagles due to concussions. Cornerbacks Corey Ballentine(back), Sam Beal (shoulder) and linebacker Alec Ogletree (back) are listed as questionable to play.

» Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (concussion) and linebacker Shaq Thompson have officially been ruled out for Week 17. Thompson had a cleanup procedure on his shoulder yesterday and is also dealing with a foot injury.

» Washington Redskins coach Bill Callahan says safety Landon Collins (shoulder) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (concussion) are out for this week's matchup with Dallas.

The team also announced cornerback back Fabian Moreau and safety Montae Nicholson have been placed on injured reserve. In corresponding moves, the team signed safety Kenny Ladler and promoted wide receiver Jester Weah from the practice squad.

» Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (shoulder), running back Leonard Fournette (neck), receiver Dede Westbrook (neck/shoulder) and cornerback A.J. Bouye (wrist) are listed as questionable.

» Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis has cleared concussion protocol, while wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle), wide receiver Kalif Raymond (concussion) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (foot) have been ruled out for Sunday's pivotal game against the Texans.

» Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman (concussion) has been ruled out for his team's season finale on Sunday against the Vikings. Also ruled out are defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (elbow) and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion), while offensive lineman Bobby Massie (ankle) and defensive back Prince Amukamara (hamstring) are questionable.

» Los Angeles Chargers Russell Okung (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Chiefs.

» Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale. Receiver Andre Roberts (foot) is also out.

» Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday vs. Titans. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins (illness), safety Jahleel Addae (Achilles), linebacker Jacob Martin (knee), cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring), receiver Kenny Stills (knee), tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (back) are listed as questionable.

» The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday that they waived tight end Ross Travis, who played in three games this season for Indy, including one start.

» New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder) was limited in practice on Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Also questionable are linebacker Jamie Collins (shoulder) and cornerback Jason McCourty (groin).

» Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder/illness) and guard Richie Incognito (ankle) are doubtful to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Broncos.