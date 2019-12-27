Turbin: 'Dream come true' to be back with Marshawn

Marshawn Lynch predictably earned all the headlines after returning to the Seahawks this week. But another running back is also rejoining Seattle and could also play an important role: Robert Turbin.

Turbin was part of the Seahawks' 2012-2014 backfield with Lynch. The 30-year-old beamed about the duo being back together again years later.

"A big smile on my face, a big smile on his, like 'how did this happen again?'" Turbin said, via the Seattle Times. "How are we in the backfield again together?''

Turbin played his first three seasons in Seattle, compiling a career-high 354 yards rushing as a rookie in 2012. The last three years he's spent in Indianapolis but played just two games in 2018 before going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Turbin hasn't played a game since Week 6, 2018 (coincidentally, that's also the last time Lynch played an NFL game).

After getting nary a sniff at a job this season, Turbin is ready to make the most of his second chance in Seattle.

"It's a great feeling," Turbin said. "It's like a dream come true, almost like getting drafted all over again. This is the place that I wanted to be if I had my choice. God made it happen. I'm here. I'm extremely blessed and excited for the opportunity."

With injuries to Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise and Rashaad Penny, all of whom landed on IR, the Seahawks were desperate for backfield help alongside sixth-round rookie Travis Homer. Seattle turned to two familiar faces in Lynch and Turbin with the NFC West on the line this Sunday night, and the playoffs approaching.

"It's obviously really cool," Turbin said. "Marshawn and I laughed about it earlier today. It's like 'man, we picked a heck of a week to come back didn't we, with the NFC West championship on the line for the team.' I couldn't think of a better opportunity."

How the duo takes that opportunity and runs with it could determine whether the Seahawks are the NFC West champs or the No. 5 seed come January.