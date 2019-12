Week 17 bold predictions: Raiders earn playoff berth; McCaffrey breaks record

Eli, Daniel Jones go out as winners in 2019

There are only a couple playoff spots up for grabs in Week 17, including the NFC East division title. The Philadelphia Eagles are in a win-and-in situation, but injuries continue to mount for the team heading into Sunday's game against a young New York Giants team looking to play spoiler. Now, this meeting could very well mark Eli Manning 's final game in a Giants uniform. But New York QB1 Daniel Jones will stay hot after a huge Week 16 showing , sending Giants fans into the offseason feeling good about the future at QB thanks to a monster performance vs. Philly. The rookie quarterback racks up 400 yards in a win -- leaving the Eagles ' fate in Dallas' hands (the Cowboys will clinch the division with a win over the Redskins and an Eagles loss). Both Manning and Jones go out with a W in their final starts of 2019, as Manning led the G-Men to a win while filling in for the injured Jones a couple weeks ago.