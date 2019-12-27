Week 17 bold predictions: Raiders earn playoff berth; McCaffrey breaks record

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 17:
Everything falls in line for Raiders to make the playoffsThe Oakland Raiders still have a chance to sneak into the postseason, but a lot has to happen on Sunday for them to advance. They will clinch a wild-card spot with a win over the Broncos and a Titans loss and a Steelers loss and a Colts win. They also need one of the following teams to win or tie: Bears, Patriots, Lions or Chargers. I know it's a lot but this can totally happen. And it will! Jon Gruden and the Raiders return to the playoffs after a crazy Week 17 sequence of events.
NFL records fall in regular-season finaleI'm doubling down for the last week of bold predictions by picking not one, but TWO record-breaking performances. The first record will go down in Sunday's early games when Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey racks up at least 216 scrimmage yards to surpass Chris Johnson's single-season record (2,509). Another record will fall in the late-afternoon contests when Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones registers four sacks against the Los Angeles Rams. A second-straight four-sack performance would give Jones 23 for the season, breaking Michael Strahan's single-season record (22.5).
Giants rookie dominates vs. Eagles secondary in upset victoryIn Week 14's meeting between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, Giants rookie wide receiver Darius Slayton recorded a career-high 154 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Three weeks later, the Eagles, who can lock up the NFC East title with a win, are without their top cornerback (Ronald Darby) for the regular-season finale. That's good news for Slayton, who leads the Giants and all rookies with eight receiving TDs this season. He ends his rookie campaign on a high note by once again posting gaudy stats in the Giants' upset victory.
RG3 goes off as Ravens dash Steelers' playoff hopesIt's RG3 time, baby! The Ravens' backup quarterback gets the start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday because John Harbaugh decided to rest Lamar Jackson after securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. RG3 ends the Steelers' playoff hopes with a three-touchdown day, including one rushing TD. The last time he logged three TDs in one game was Week 10 of the ... wait for it ... 2013 season.
Eli, Daniel Jones go out as winners in 2019There are only a couple playoff spots up for grabs in Week 17, including the NFC East division title. The Philadelphia Eagles are in a win-and-in situation, but injuries continue to mount for the team heading into Sunday's game against a young New York Giants team looking to play spoiler. Now, this meeting could very well mark Eli Manning's final game in a Giants uniform. But New York QB1 Daniel Jones will stay hot after a huge Week 16 showing, sending Giants fans into the offseason feeling good about the future at QB thanks to a monster performance vs. Philly. The rookie quarterback racks up 400 yards in a win -- leaving the Eagles' fate in Dallas' hands (the Cowboys will clinch the division with a win over the Redskins and an Eagles loss). Both Manning and Jones go out with a W in their final starts of 2019, as Manning led the G-Men to a win while filling in for the injured Jones a couple weeks ago.