Jadeveon Clowney says 'no way' he's not playing

As the NFL's final Sunday night showdown of the regular season approaches, a key contributor has vowed to return.

Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney told the media on Thursday, "There's no way I'm not playing," when Seattle (11-4) hosts San Francisco (12-3) with the NFC West title on the line.

Clowney has been missing in action for the last two weeks due to a core injury.

For the season so far, Clowney has played in 12 games of a possible 15 games with 10 starts, tallying 30 tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Since he was acquired via offseason trade with the Texans, the former first-rounder has become a key element of an improving Seahawks defense.

Now, if he has anything to say about it, he'll be back on the field for the 'Hawks, looking to help them to a division title and at the very least one playoff game at home.