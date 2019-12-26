Washington QB Jacob Eason plans to enter 2020 NFL Draft

Add another prospect to the growing pool of quarterback candidates in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacob Eason announced Thursday on Twitter that he plans to apply for entry to the draft and forgo his senior season at the University of Washington.

Eason, who began his college career at Georgia before transferring to the Pacific Northwest, threw for 3,132 yards with 23 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in his lone season with the Huskies. Eason was up and down under center as he adjusted to a new school, new receivers and new system. Washington also struggled, finishing the year 8-5 with a win over Boise State in the Mitsubishi Motors Los Vegas Bowl.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah had Eason as his No. 10 quarterback prospect at the beginning of the season.