Titans RB Derrick Henry (hamstring) 'ready' for Texans

The Tennessee Titans will have their offensive motor back for Sunday's win-and-in game against the Houston Texans.

Running back Derrick Henry, who sat out Week 16 due to a hamstring injury, said he'll be good to go in Week 17.

"Anytime you can get some time to rest, it's a good thing," Henry said Thursday, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. "I love football. I love playing the game. I'm definitely ready."

With little to play for in last week's game against the New Orleans Saints, the Titans rested Henry, who had been nursing a hamstring injury for weeks. The hope was the respite would prepare the bulldozing running back for a pivotal game against the Texans.

In the Week 15 loss to Houston, Henry rushed 21 times for 86 yards (4.1 YPA). Prior to Week 15, Henry had four straight games of 100-plus rushing yards and 1-plus rush TD -- averaged 149.8 rush YPG and 1.8 rush TD per game during that span.

After a week of rest, the Titans need their offensive engine back with the playoffs on the line. With a win, Tennessee would make the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the AFC.