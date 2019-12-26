Josh Jacobs says he had procedure for leg infection

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs underwent a surprise Christmas Day surgery.

The rookie posted a series of pictures to his Instagram account in the hospital Wednesday night, including one showing a wrap on his leg. On Thursday he added an update that said it wasn't a football injury, "just had an infection."

Josh Jacobs posted on his Instagram Stories late Wednesday night that he had surgery. Said it went great. More to come on this. pic.twitter.com/QoKN18NcNW â Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) December 26, 2019

The Raiders later put out a statement clarifying that Jacobs had a skin infection.

"Josh Jacobs woke up with discomfort in his leg on Wednesday and he was evaluated and treated for a superficial skin infection," the statement said.

Jacobs has missed two out of the Raiders' past three games due to a shoulder injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jacobs' surgery isn't expected to affect his status for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Jacobs has been the motor behind the Raiders' offense this season, and a leader for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Jacobs is eighth in the NFL in rush yards this season (1,150 yards) and leads all rookies in rushing rush yards, rushing TDs (7), and scrimmage yards per game (101.2).

The Raiders' faint playoff hopes remain alive despite needing a bevy of results to fall their way Sunday. The first starts with beating the Broncos. That task would be much easier with Jacobs on the field.