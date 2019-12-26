Mark Ingram pretty confident he'll be back for playoffs

Mark Ingram believes he'll be good to go when the Ravens open the playoffs in the Divisional Round.

The Baltimore running back said Thursday he's "pretty confident" he'll be ready for the Ravens' playoff opener, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Ingram suffered a mild calf strain in the team's Week 16 win over the Cleveland Browns. The 30-year-old RB said he was initially concerned about the injury because he heard a pop in the back of the calf, but further tests brought relief it wasn't more severe.

With Baltimore having wrapped up the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, Ingram will join a flock of Ravens sitting out Week 17's tilt versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens hope the rest time will get their bulldozing starter back close to 100 percent before January football kicks off in Baltimore.