QB Index, Week 17: Patrick Mahomes vaults Russell Wilson

2019 stats: 15 games | 62.8 pct | 4,319 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 19 pass TD | 16 INT | 36 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 5 fumbles lost



Filice: Not all interceptions are created equal. Sometimes a pass gets tipped, sometimes a throwing arm gets clipped. Sometimes a receiver breaks off a route a step too soon, sometimes a quarterback pulls the trigger a beat too late. Sometimes gambles just go bad, 50-50 balls end up in the wrong hands. Point is, extenuating circumstances often help explain why a quarterback has thrown the ball to the other team. Then again, certain picks are utterly ridiculous. They're illogical and soul-crushing, especially when they occur at key points of the game, in vulnerable areas of the field. Goff has served up one of these face-palm picks right before halftime in each of the last two weeks. At Dallas in Week 15, the Rams were trailing 21-7 with the ball at their own 20 and 1:30 remaining in the second quarter when Goff inexplicably tried to hit Robert Woods in the middle of the field -- despite the fact that the receiver was surrounded by Cowboys on all sides. Sean Lee picked off the pass from underneath -- beating diving teammate Jaylon Smith to the punch -- and returned the ball inside the 10-yard line, setting up the Ezekiel Elliott touchdown that gave Dallas a commanding lead they'd never come close to relinquishing. Now, Goff was indeed contacted as the ball was released, but as game analyst Troy Aikman said while observing the replay, "He's not able to follow through all the way, but I don't think it had much impact on the throw. He was trying to fit it in an awfully tight window." Check that: A nonexistent window. Regrettably, this past Saturday's eyebrow-raising INT in San Francisco was even more egregious. With the Rams leading 21-17 and less than a minute remaining in the half, Goff took a snap around midfield and initially glanced at a deep option before instinctively flinging the ball over to his checkdown route out of the backfield. Unfortunately, 49ers LB Fred Warner was sitting right there in the passing lane and took the ball 46 yards the other way for a momentum-swinging touchdown. The Rams ended up losing 34-31, eliminating the reigning NFC champions from playoff contention. In total, Goff threw two picks over the last two games. Typically, this would be an unremarkable side note. But when each interception is incomprehensible, it's hard to think about anything else.