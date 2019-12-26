Injuries: Kyler, Chandler Jones limited at practice

Heading into the team's season finale on Sunday against the Rams, the Cardinals had limited practices Thursday from quarterback Kyler Murray and pass rusher Chandler Jones.

Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury and Jones is dealing with a thumb injury.

Safety Budda Baker (quadricep) was also limited.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Thursday:

» Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz continues to deal with a rib injury.

Coach Doug Pederson said Thursday that Ertz would sit out of practice, but noted the tight end is progressing in the hopes of playing in Sunday's season finale against the New York Giants.

Ertz suffered the rib injury in last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys after a crushing first-half hit. The tight end exited for a stretch of the contest but returned to close out the game.

Pederson said he hopes Ertz gets cleared for contact at some point this week so that they can test out the injury before Sunday. The coach added pain tolerance could be the deciding factor in whether Ertz could play.

In better news for Philadelphia, Pederson said running back Jordan Howard is meeting with doctors today in hopes he's cleared for contact. The RB hasn't played since Nov. 3 due to a shoulder injury. If Howard is cleared, the Eagles would have a dynamic combo at running back with rookie Miles Sanders becoming the focal point of the offense in recent weeks. Sanders is expected to remain the lead back even if Howard returns.

Ertz did not participate in Thursday's practice, nor did wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) and right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle). Howard was limited in practice, as were wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (foot), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle), guard Brandon Brooks (calf), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (triceps) and cornerback Jalen Mills (ankle).

The Eagles travel to face the Giants Sunday. A win would clinch the NFC East title for Philly.

» Practice on Thursday for the Houston Texans featured a slew of notable players who were limited or did not participate, led by quarterback Deshaun Watson (back), who was limited, and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who did not participate due to an illness. Wide receiver Will Fuller (groin) also did not practice, while offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle), pass rusher Brennan Scarlett (Achilles) and receiver Kenny Stills (knee) were limited.

» Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix and wideout Ryan Switzer were both placed on the Reserve/Injured; Designated For Return List.

» Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said quarterback Dak Prescott (shoulder) will be limited in practice, "if he does anything at all." Prescott officially was listed as a DNP for Wednesday's session, and largely sat out practice last week before starting in the Cowboys' 17-9 loss to the Eagles.

» Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was limited in practice.

» Minnesota Vikings running backs Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) were spotted doing individual drills during the open portion of Thursday's practice. Both backs missed the Vikings' Week 16 loss to the Packers.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks (quad) is not practicing.

» Carolina Panthers wideout DJ Moore (concussion) did not participate at practice.

» Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (shoulder) did not practice on Thursday, while offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (groin), wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) and linebacker Rashan Gary (shoulder) were limited in practice on Thursday.

» Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison (knee/calf) did not practice on Thursday.

» Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, but wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (foot) did not practice.

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (right thumb/knee) was a full participant in practice on Thursday, as was kicker Matt Gay (back).

» Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers (right thumb) was a full participant in practice on Thursday, while offensive tackle Russell Okung (groin) did not practice.

» New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (hand) was a limited participant in practice on Thursday. Quarterback Drew Brees (knee) was a full participant.

» Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (foot) did not practice on Thursday, nor did safety Lamarcus Joyner (calf/quad), guard Richie Incognito (ankle) or running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder/illness).

» San Francisco 49ers defensive end Dee Ford (quad/hamstring) did not participate at practice. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), guard Mike Person (neck), wideout Deebo Samuel (shoulder), defensive tackle Jullian Taylor (elbow, knee) and safety Jaquiski Tartt were all limited.